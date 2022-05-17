Advertisement

2022 Country Music Hall of Fame inductee class to be announced


By Mary Alice Royse
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Country Music Academy will announce its 2022 Inductee class for the Country Music Hall of Fame Tuesday.

CMA officials said they would announce the inductees at a press conference at 10 a.m. in Nashville, TN.

New members are elected annually by a panel of industry executives chosen by the CMA. They are then inducted formally during the Medallion Ceremony, part of the annual reunion of Country Music Hall of Fame members hosted by the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

The previous inductee class of 2021 included Eddie Bayers, Ray Charles, Pete Drake, and The Judds.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Tuesday morning weather update
Tuesday morning weather update
Tuesday morning news update
Tuesday morning news update
Transition to trade
Service member education program celebrates 1,000 graduate
TN Driver services offers online testing
TN Driver services offers online testing