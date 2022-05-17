2022 Country Music Hall of Fame inductee class to be announced

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Country Music Academy will announce its 2022 Inductee class for the Country Music Hall of Fame Tuesday.

CMA officials said they would announce the inductees at a press conference at 10 a.m. in Nashville, TN.

New members are elected annually by a panel of industry executives chosen by the CMA. They are then inducted formally during the Medallion Ceremony, part of the annual reunion of Country Music Hall of Fame members hosted by the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

The previous inductee class of 2021 included Eddie Bayers, Ray Charles, Pete Drake, and The Judds.

