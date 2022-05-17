Advertisement

1 killed in crash in west Nashville


One person was killed on Monday in a crash on Hester Beasley Road.
One person was killed on Monday in a crash on Hester Beasley Road.(Associated Press)
By Chuck Morris
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person died in a single-car crash in west Nashville on Monday afternoon, Metro Police said.

Police said Lawrence McGill, 79, was driving his Nissan Frontier truck west on Hester Beasley Road when he lost control, ran into a ditch and struck a tree.

McGill was taken to Ascension Saint Thomas West hospital where he died.

Police said he was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash. There were no signs of impairment at the scene.

