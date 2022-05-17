1 killed in crash in west Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person died in a single-car crash in west Nashville on Monday afternoon, Metro Police said.

Police said Lawrence McGill, 79, was driving his Nissan Frontier truck west on Hester Beasley Road when he lost control, ran into a ditch and struck a tree.

McGill was taken to Ascension Saint Thomas West hospital where he died.

Police said he was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash. There were no signs of impairment at the scene.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.