1 killed, 2 injured in two-vehicle crash near Rivergate Mall

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was killed and two others were injured in a crash involving a minivan and semi-truck at the intersection of Rivergate Parkway and Bluebird Drive.

Police said the semi was traveling south on Rivergate Parkway when the minivan travelling northbound made a left turn in front of it. The semi veered to the right and crashed into a business sign.

The 80-year-old passenger of the minivan died at the scene. The victim has not been identified as Metro Police attempt to locate the passenger’s family.

The drivers of the minivan and semi-truck were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police said the contributing factor to the crash appears to be failure to yield on the part of the minivan.

