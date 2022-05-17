Advertisement

1 killed, 2 injured in two-vehicle crash near Rivergate Mall


One person was killed and two were injured in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon on Rivergate Parkway.
By Chuck Morris
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 10:01 PM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was killed and two others were injured in a crash involving a minivan and semi-truck at the intersection of Rivergate Parkway and Bluebird Drive.

Police said the semi was traveling south on Rivergate Parkway when the minivan travelling northbound made a left turn in front of it. The semi veered to the right and crashed into a business sign.

The 80-year-old passenger of the minivan died at the scene. The victim has not been identified as Metro Police attempt to locate the passenger’s family.

The drivers of the minivan and semi-truck were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police said the contributing factor to the crash appears to be failure to yield on the part of the minivan.

