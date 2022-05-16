Violent weekend in Nashville leaves 2 dead and many injured

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville police are investigating a large number of shootings that occurred over the weekend Monday.

Several shootings over the weekend have meant a violent weekend in Nashville. Below are the shootings that took place around the Metro area since Friday:

Friday

- Fatal shooting in the 800 block of West Sharpe Ave. in East Nashville around 2:30 a.m.

- Non-fatal shooting in the area of Gallatin Pike and Litton Ave. in East Nashville around 11 p.m.

Saturday

- Non-fatal shooting at 209 Shoemaker Ct in Antioch around 4:30 a.m.

- Non-fatal shooting in 1000 block of Edgehill Ave. in Midtown around 8 p.m.

- Non-fatal shooting at 2500 Jefferson Street in North Nashville around 11:30 p.m.

Sunday

- Fatal shooting near Coleridge Drive in South Nashville

- Non-fatal shooting at 441 Welshwood Dr in Woodbine around 10:30 p.m.

If you or anyone you know has information regarding these shootings, please call 911 or 615-742-7463.

