Tanger Outlets to break ground for Antioch shopping center


Tanger Outlets will break ground for its new shopping center in Antioch on Tuesday morning.
By Chuck Morris
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Ground will be broken on Tuesday for a new shopping center in Antioch.

Tanger Outlets is moving forward with its new development in the Century Farms development west of Interstate 24.

The location was selected by the company in 2019, but it took a couple of years to get it ready to go.

State and city officials will join the company at Tuesday’s 11 a.m. ceremony.

