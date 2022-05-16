Tanger Outlets to break ground for Antioch shopping center

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Ground will be broken on Tuesday for a new shopping center in Antioch.

Tanger Outlets is moving forward with its new development in the Century Farms development west of Interstate 24.

The location was selected by the company in 2019, but it took a couple of years to get it ready to go.

State and city officials will join the company at Tuesday’s 11 a.m. ceremony.

