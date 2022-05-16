Law enforcement officials increase presence on Montgomery County roads Monday

CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Starting Monday, the Montgomery Sheriff’s Office and Tennessee Highway Patrol plan to increase law enforcement on roads within Montgomery County.

Officials said drivers should expect to see an increase in the county and state law enforcement along both River and Cumberland Heights roads in Montgomery County. They focus their efforts on commercial vehicles traveling in violation of posted load and length limits.

Last week, Montgomery County Highway Department and Sheriff’s Office officials met to discuss growing concerns regarding large trucks and tractor-trailers traveling over state posted limits.

“The structural stability of River Road cannot handle the weight of larger vehicle traffic. As a result, the tractor trailers cannot maneuver the geometric constraints of Cumberland Heights Road without crossing the centerline, creating an unsafe situation for oncoming vehicles,” said Highway Supervisor Jeff Bryant.

Authorities said River Road has a posted gross weight limit of 7,000 lbs. and Cumberland Heights has a posted restriction to prohibit tractor-trailers from through traffic. Drivers who fail to adhere to posted restrictions directly affect the safety of other drivers and citizens who own property along these roads.

“There’s a real concern for driver safety when vehicles with large capacity loads are traveling alongside them. It gets considerably worse when truckloads are of greater weight than the road can support. It’s just dangerous. Because of this, my deputies will be out in force to address these very concerns,” said Sheriff John Fuson.

Drivers can expect to see Tennessee Department of Transportation messaging boards up and around the River and Cumberland Heights road area to remind drivers of posted restrictions and limitations for vehicles. Troopers will also increase their presence on these roads to ensure drivers adhere to traffic laws.

The fine for the misdemeanor violation of T.C.A. 55-8-109 Obedience to Any Traffic Control Device is $25, and Court costs $214.50. If found guilty, up to four points may be added to your Tennessee Driver’s License. According to Montgomery County officials, drivers who accumulate up to 12-points in twelve months are sent a notice of proposed suspension from the state.

