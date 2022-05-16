Partners in Care extends to Central Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Police Department announced that starting today, Central Precinct will be joining the Partners in Care Program. The program is currently in place with the North and Hermitage Precincts.

The co-response model pairs a Mental Health Cooperative clinician with a trained Quality of Life officer five days a week to respond to behavioral health calls throughout the downtown area. Since the program started last June, the Crisis Intervention Team has responded to approximately 3,000 calls in two precincts, and of those, less than 4% resulted in an arrest.

70 MNPD officers throughout the department have completed the extra 40-hour crisis intervention training to better assist in precincts that do not currently have co- response, but to also prepare for the program’s growth.

A second clinician will be added to Central Precinct in June. Based on the data collected, the South Precinct is scheduled to join the program within six months.

