NASA captures first image of Milky Way black hole

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - NASA released the first image of the black hole at the center of our Milky Way Galaxy this week.

At the center of our, Milky Way Galaxy is a supermassive black hole. We know it’s there, but we’ve never actually seen it - until now. Meteorologist Cody Murphy shows us what NASA recently discovered.

NASA captures black hole photo (NASA)

In the center of this fuzzy image is Sagittarius-A, a supermassive black hole about 4 million times more massive than our sun.

Black holes are a location in space with a strong gravitational pull that nothing, not even light, can escape it.

With no light, black holes are invisible to the human eye. So, getting a photo of one is very tricky. So, NASA used X-ray detecting telescopes to track the material spiraling into a black hole, thus revealing the black hole’s location.

In the photo, you can see the nothingness center of the black hole with the glowing gases surrounding it. This is because these gases and other materials are being sucked into the center of the black hole.

