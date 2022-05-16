Metro Police identify victim from fatal shooting Sunday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Metro Police say 26-year-old Adrian Castillo was killed in a shooting Sunday morning in South Nashville.

According to police, Castillo was with three other men. Witnesses attending a house party before the shooting reported seeing unknown suspects open fire as the group was allegedly returning to their car.

Police say the three men drove Castillo to TriStar Southern Hills Hospital but couldn’t get inside. They then took him to a friend’s house near Coleridge Drive where an ambulance was dispatched.

Police located the crime scene on Wallace Road. Castillo was then transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

If you have any information that can help officers with their investigation, contact 615-742-7463.

