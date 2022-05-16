Metro Parks proposes North Nashville greenway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Parks officials invited community members Friday to provide feedback on a Rail-with-Greenway project.

The project would be a linear park with a paved greenway trail for pedestrians and bicyclists in the North Nashville area.

Officials said the proposed greenway would tie into the existing 440 Greenway near Centennial Park, follow along a current rail line owned by Cheatham County Rail Authority, and extend to Frankie Pierce Park and the Nashville Farmers Market.

A map showing the proposed Charlotte Corridor Rail-with-Greenway. (Metro parks)

Kossie Gardner sr., Watkins, William Edmondson Parks, and Fisk University are possible connections the greenway may include, according to Metro Parks officials.

“We know that parks and greenways are essential to the health and well-being of our communities.” Said Metro Parks Director Monique Horton Odom. “This project could be a valuable asset to North Nashville. It would add four miles of a paved pathway that would connect neighborhoods, landmarks, and universities to the overall greenway system of nearly 100 miles.”

Greenways are typically described as linear parks with paved trails that connect neighborhoods while giving users a place for exercise and an opportunity to enjoy the outdoors.

“The proposed greenway has the potential to open connectivity throughout the North Nashville community for all neighbors,” said Council Member Brandon Taylor. “With the use of signage and design features, the greenway corridor provides opportunities to tell the history and stories of North Nashville. In addition, this greenway could create a place to enjoy nature while bringing together family, neighbors, and friends.”

Metro Parks plan to hold a meeting on Thursday, June 9th, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., and Saturday, June 11th, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to allow the public to provide their thoughts on the new space.

Information about the proposed greenway, as well as an online survey, can be found here.

