Highway shut down after car crashes into ravine

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department said they have shut down a highway Monday following a car crash.

Officers said at 11:52 a.m., CPD received reports that two vehicles were in a crash, and one of the vehicles had run off the road and down a ravine. First responders are on the scene; however, the status of the injuries is unknown.

Police shut down Highway 12 completely at Douglas Lane and began diverting traffic to East Old Ashland City Rd. and Elk Dr.

The cause of the crash and the victims’ identities are unknown at this time.

Police are still investigating (Clarksville PD)

This is an ongoing investigation, and we will update the story with the latest information as we receive it.

