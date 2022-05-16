Advertisement

Highway shut down after car crashes into ravine


Police are investigating the cause of the crash
Police are investigating the cause of the crash(Clarksville PD)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department said they have shut down a highway Monday following a car crash.

Officers said at 11:52 a.m., CPD received reports that two vehicles were in a crash, and one of the vehicles had run off the road and down a ravine. First responders are on the scene; however, the status of the injuries is unknown.

Police shut down Highway 12 completely at Douglas Lane and began diverting traffic to East Old Ashland City Rd. and Elk Dr.

The cause of the crash and the victims’ identities are unknown at this time.

Police are still investigating
Police are still investigating(Clarksville PD)

This is an ongoing investigation, and we will update the story with the latest information as we receive it.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Central precinct participate in Partners in Care
Partners in Care extends to Central Nashville
The former correctional officer Vicky White helped Casey escape custody.
Casey White, Vicky White left jail together 3 days before April 29 escape
Cowboy at Franklin Rodeo
Franklin Rodeo returns after two year hiatus
Whiskey Row
Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row building sells for $30.5 million