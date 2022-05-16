Advertisement

Garth Brooks postpones ticket sales following Buffalo shooting


Garth Brooks
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BUFFALO, NY (WSMV) – Garth Brooks announced Monday that he decided to postpone concert ticket sales for his Buffalo concert.

Brooks said out of respect for the families and friends of the ten people who were fatally shot at a supermarket Saturday afternoon, he will be postponing the scheduled sale of tickets for his concert Saturday, July 23rd, at Highmark Stadium.

“At some point, the healing in Buffalo will begin, and the city will sing again. But for now, we pause out of respect for what the great community of Buffalo is going through, and we stand besides all of those who are hurting and confused by such an unthinkable act,” said Garth Brooks.

Officials said a news sale date would be announced in the coming weeks for his concert.

