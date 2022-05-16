Future habitat homeowner feels accomplished having home with volunteers’ help on finishing touches

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Future Habitat homeowners along with volunteers put the finishing touches on several homes in Sherwood Commons, the newly developed community by Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville.

They were joined by Nashville Mayor John Cooper and Deputy Mayor Brenda Haywood For some homeowners, it’s about having an affordable home in an otherwise unaffordable city.

Sallie Woodard would be the first to tell you that she wasn’t always a believer in Habitat for Humanity, but her view changed after she did a little digging.

“I googled Habitat and what I saw, I absolutely. Loved. So, I said let me go ahead and apply. Let me go ahead and at least see and the rest as they say is history,” said Woodard, soon to be Habitat homeowner.

She didn’t know at first the loan was going to be interest-free

“After I found that out, I was like wow, what a crazy blessing,” Woodard said.

She is now a future habitat homeowner. Woodard was one of six soon-to-be homeowners who was joined by volunteers to touch up homes in their future neighborhood, Sherwood Commons.

“Habitat in what they offer, with the interest free loan is going to enable me to stay here in Nashville which I am grateful for,” Woodard said.

And for this woman who grew up in Nashville, owning a home here is major.

“Living here in Nashville is insanely high. I’ve been in Nashville my entire life and never did I think that it would be a place or thing where I could actually be priced out of a place I grew up in. That to me was sad,” Woodard said.

Unaffordability for Nashvillians is something Mayor John Cooper and city officials say they’re working to fix. Cooper said these Sherwood Commons homes are part of the 22,000 units under construction in Nashville.

‘We’ve got a historically high level of government money going to affordable housing and into the Barnes fund, that’s making some of the new units affordable for all of Nashvillians. That’s what we need,” said Mayor John Cooper.

“I think that becoming a homeowner is the American way and it is so important. And the work that’s being done by habitat, private, public community all coming together for the same cause, growing in the same direction is just monumental,” said Deputy Mayor Brenda Haywood.

Woodard is glad to soon have not just a home, but an affordable home.

“The price that they say to live here comfortably, it’s an exorbitant amount, and most people; I don’t know, I can’t speak on everyone’s finances but $60, $80,000 I don’t make. But I’m glad that there was an option for me to have nice safe affordable living, and I get to live it in the city I grew up in,” Woodard said.

An accomplishment she is hoping others will get a chance to have.

“I would say try habitat. Try it. Google it. Do some research and if you know me come and ask me and I can tell you about it. I could tell you the steps. I could tell you the process. I could tell you the classes that we go through,” Woodard said.

Sherwood Commons will offer 23 two-bedroom and three, three-bedroom townhomes to future homeowners. Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville received $3 million from the Barnes fund last year. The Barnes fund is one tool Nashville is using to fund affordable housing projects.

