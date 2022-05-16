Franklin Rodeo returns after two year hiatus

FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) – The Franklin Rodeo announced that pro rodeo athletes and many other Tennesseans would compete this weekend for a large prize along with Tennesseans.

Rodeo officials said nearly 300 cowboys and cowgirls plan to compete for over $50,000 in prize money and the title of Franklin Rodeo champion.

The event will occur from Thursday, May 19th to Saturday, May 21st at the Williamson County Ag Expo Park, with shows at 7 p.m. nightly.

Some of the competitors include brothers Luke and Houston Herbert of College Grove, TN, Josh Cragar and Madison McFall of Columbia, TN, and Dalton Totty, Lewisburg, TN.

The Herbert brothers said this isn’t their first Franklin Rodeo. They co-own a fencing business that specializes in constructing agricultural and residential fences. They told rodeo officials that owning their company makes it easier to compete at rodeos.

“You work for yourself, with no time constraints,” Houston said. “In the summer, we can rodeo all week if we want to.” He estimates the duo, who travel together, compete at between 50-75 rodeo performances a year, all over the East, in the Pro Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) and the International Pro Rodeo Association (IPRA).

This year will be Houston’s fourth time competing in Franklin; in 2019, the last year of the rodeo before the pandemic, he won third place.

Rodeo officials said 24 states are represented among those several hundred contestants.

