First Alert Forecast: Clouds will part Monday for another sunny day

Our Monday morning’s cloudy and warm start will turn into a sunny and warm afternoon, with temperatures topping off near 80 today. Tonight will be more relaxed and mostly clear, with lows dropping into the mid-50s.

Our Tuesday is looking warmer with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the mid-80s for the afternoon.

As we head into the middle of the week, we’re expecting a round of showers and storms to move through the Mid State on Wednesday. The best chance for rain will be along and north of I-40 going into Wednesday afternoon. It will be a warmer day with a high in the upper 80s and much more humid, so a strong storm or two cannot be ruled out Wednesday.

A shower or two will try and linger into our Thursday, but the day looks mainly dry with temperatures pushing into the lower 90s in the afternoon! Friday looks hot and humid, with temperatures near 90 again under plenty of sunshine.

Unsettled weather looks to return for the weekend, with a pop-up shower or storm currently in the cards.

The weekend will get more relaxed, with highs in the lower 80s Saturday and upper 70s by Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.