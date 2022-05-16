Dispute over $100 leads to fatal shooting in Antioch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police said a disagreement over a $100 debt led to a shooting Monday afternoon that left one person dead and another person injured.

Police said a 31-year-old man and three friends came to an apartment complex on Hickory Hollow Terrace to confront a man that allegedly owed him $100.

The discussion ended and the victim and his friends returned to the car and started to leave the complex.

While they were waiting on the gate to open at the complex, the 26-year-old man they went to confront pulled up behind the victim and got into a physical altercation with them. The man returned to his vehicle and retrieved a gun and started shooting at the victim. The man was shot several times before his friends could retrieve guns and returning fire.

Police said the victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died. The suspect was taken to Century Farms Emergency Room in Antioch and transferred to Skyline Medical Center with non-serious wounds.

A Metro Police spokesperson said there were at least three guns fired and more than a dozen shell casings in the gate area where the vehicles were parked during the shooting.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.