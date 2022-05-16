Advertisement

Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row building sells for $30.5 million


Whiskey Row
Whiskey Row(WSMV)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A popular Nashville tourist attraction on Lower Broadway was bought by a company in California.

Officials told News4 that the building that houses the popular Honky Tonk, Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row, was sold for $30.5 million by 400 Broadway Holding LLC.

The sale price was estimated at around $2,400 per square foot for the 12,5000 square foot building.

Michael Hayes of Nashville-based C.B. Ragland Co. told News4 that Stockdale Capital Partners in California now owns the Whiskey Row building.

This sale is not the first expensive buy for companies in downtown Nashville. TC Restaurant Group, the company that owns businesses such as Luke Bryan’s 32 Bridge Food and Drink, Jason Aldean’s, Miranda Lambert’s Casa Rosa, and many more, recently spent $10 million on a piece of development property on Lower Broadway.

Hayes told News4 he doesn’t know what the new company has planned for the famous Honky Tonk nor if they will require similar tenant responsibilities.

News4 reached out to Stockdale Capital Partners but has yet to receive a comment.

