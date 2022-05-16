Davidson County inmate dies in jail hours after arrest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Davidson County Sheriff’s Office officials announced the death of an inmate Monday.

Officials said officers at the Correctional Development Center in Davidson County responded to the cell of inmate Jameca Baugh, 36, who was found unresponsive in her cell on Saturday at 1:15 p.m.

Correctional staff called a code green and began performing CPR. Authorities said Baugh was medically screened during the booking process at 4:53 a.m. that morning.

Officer said Baugh was transported to CDF at 12:15 p.m., where emergency medical staff from Nashville Fire Department pronounced her deceased at 2:20 p.m.

Davidson County Sheriff’s Office officials said Baugh was arrested and booked Saturday on a probation violation with an arrest history of controlled substance possession, theft of merchandise, and aggravated assault.

The investigation is ongoing however, investigators believe foul play was not involved in her death. Officials have yet to release the autopsy and toxicology reports at this time.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.