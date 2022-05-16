Basement East wins national award

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville music venue, the Basement East, received the Academy of Country Music Club of the Year Monday.

The Basement East is well known in the Nashville community and has been a Nashville staple for venues. However, when faced with tragedies such as being destroyed in March 2020 by a tornado and then rebuilding during COVID, they have proved they are here to stay.

Mike Grimes and Dave Brown are musical owners and survivors. Their passion and love for the East side helped it rebuild and survive.

“It’s amazing to get something like this for a job we love,” said Grimes. “It’s a national thing, you know.”

Mike believed a bigger venue would be suitable for East Nashville and was confident he could pack the house.

The 2022 win for the Venue marked both their first nomination for an ACM Award and their first win.

