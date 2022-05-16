Advertisement

1 killed, 1 injured in Antioch shooting


One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting in Antioch on Monday afternoon.
By Chuck Morris
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was killed and another person was injured in a shooting in Antioch on Monday afternoon.

The shooting was reported about 2:45 p.m. in the 300 block of Hickory Hollow Terrace.

Metro Police said one person was taken to a hospital by ambulance and another victim was taken by a private vehicle.

Police did not say what led to the shooting.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Tanger Outlet groundbreaking
Tanger Outlets to break ground for Antioch shopping center
Deadly Antioch shooting
1 killed, 1 injured in Antioch shooting
Tanger Outlet groundbreaking
Tanger Outlets to break ground for Antioch shopping center
Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security is now allowing anyone between the ages of...
Teens can now take driver’s license written test online