1 killed, 1 injured in Antioch shooting
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was killed and another person was injured in a shooting in Antioch on Monday afternoon.
The shooting was reported about 2:45 p.m. in the 300 block of Hickory Hollow Terrace.
Metro Police said one person was taken to a hospital by ambulance and another victim was taken by a private vehicle.
Police did not say what led to the shooting.
