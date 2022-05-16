1 killed, 1 injured in Antioch shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was killed and another person was injured in a shooting in Antioch on Monday afternoon.

The shooting was reported about 2:45 p.m. in the 300 block of Hickory Hollow Terrace.

Metro Police said one person was taken to a hospital by ambulance and another victim was taken by a private vehicle.

Police did not say what led to the shooting.

