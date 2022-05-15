Advertisement

Teen dies after drowning in Cheatham County creek


(None)
By Torrence Banks
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WSMV) -A teen died after drowning in a creek near Sycamore Recreation Area Saturday afternoon.

According to the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office, a 17-year-old jumped off an old railroad bridge into Sycamore Creek Saturday afternoon and drowned.

News4 is still working to get more updates on the incident and will bring them to you.

