Repair on damaged I-40 overpass in Wilson Co. begins

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Repairs are set to begin on Sunday to the I-40 Sparta Pike overpass in Lebanon, the Tennessee Department of Transportation said.

An emergency contract was awarded to Mid-State Construction on April 15 and work is expected to be completed by July 15, just in time for the Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair at the nearby James Ward Agricultural Center.

The I-40 bridge was damaged on March 10 by a dump truck with its truck bed still raised. The truck was headed north on Sparta Pike when it struck the bottom of the overpass damaging the concrete beam underneath.

The off-ramp of Exit 239B into Lebanon was closed to traffic and a detour was put in place. The exit to Watertown remained open.

The emergency repair contract was awarded to Mid-State Construction Inc. for $837,418.33. Construction will begin May 15, which will include alternating, single lane closures on Sparta Pike from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and 8 p.m.-5 a.m. each day to avoid rush hour traffic.

It will also include a weekend-long closure of both northbound lanes of Sparta Pike from 8 p.m. Friday, June 3 to 8 a.m. Monday, June 6 to remove the damaged beam and set the new one. Sparta Pike northbound traffic will use a signed detour that utilizes Maddox Simpson Parkway, U.S. 231 and Tennessee Boulevard.

The overpass has been damaged four times in the last three years, so TDOT has placed additional lighted vertical clearance signs along the north and southbound lanes of Sparta Pike. Drivers can see the clearance height on three separate signs as they approach the bridge.

