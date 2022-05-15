Advertisement

Police are investigating shooting in North Nashville


Metro Police are investigating a shooting at 28th Avenue North and Charlotte Avenue.
By Torrence Banks
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Metro Police are investigating a shooting at 28th Avenue North and Charlotte Avenue.

Officers received a call around 4:57 pm Saturday afternoon about the incident. Police did not provide any information on the condition of the victims.

Police had one lane closed on Charlotte Avenue and closed 28th Avenue leading up to the intersection.

News4 is working to get more information and will provide updates.

