Hundreds participate in ‘Ban Off Our Bodies’ Nashville protest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Hundreds rallied today at the Legislative Plaza in support of abortion rights. The “Bans Off Our Bodies” protest started at 12 pm as supporters marched to the federal courthouse.

Across the state, thousands participated in the “Bans Off Of our bodies” protest. In Nashville, people say they will continue to fight for women to have a choice over the decisions pertaining to their bodies.

“There are lots of choices people get to have every day. Why not this one? It’s my body, it’s my choice. Why does anybody else get a say over that,” said Savannah Hill.

Abortion rights are in question after a Supreme Court draft opinion was leaked that discussed the possibility of overturning roe versus wade.

“I know people personally who’ve been in a position where they could have died, had they had a child. So, the argument to say pro-life is not there for me,” said Hill.

But for anti-abortion rights supporters like Tony Bradshaw, it’s all about making the right choice. He had the option to abort his daughter after doctors told him that she would have birth defects. He ultimately decided against it.

“So, if I’d listened to those doctors, we probably would have chosen to do an abortion. But we choose to go against what the doctors were advising us to do. And now she’s 17 years old perfectly fine, Bradshaw said.

Mike Kennedy and his girlfriend Paula Pecorilla are visiting Nashville from New York. They heard about today’s rally and knew it was important to be a part of this movement.

“It’s effortless to get a vasectomy. It took 15 minutes and I drove myself home,” Kennedy said.

“I’m from a state, New York where abortion is safe and legal, and it always will be. But in places like Tennessee, Texas, and Florida those rights are really under attack right now. So, no matter where you’re from you’ve got to show up and fight,” Pecorilla added.

In addition to Nashville, protests were also held in Chattanooga, Knoxville, and Memphis. Mayor John Cooper has also come out in support of abortion rights. If Roe v Wade is overturned, Tennessee and several other states have trigger laws that would immediately make abortion illegal.

