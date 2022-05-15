First Alert Forecast: Some strong storms possible tonight

A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for tonight for the chance of a few isolated strong/severe thunderstorms, mainly west of I-65.

Today will be another warm day with highs in the mid to upper 80s. A few isolated showers are possible, but most will stay dry all day. Rain chances increase tonight for our western counties. Some storms will develop as a frontal boundary moves in. It’s a very low chance, but there is a chance that some of those storms could turn borderline severe. Damaging wind gusts and hail are the main threats.

Severe threat areas on Sunday. (WSMV)

Monday and Tuesday will be dry with refreshing upper 70s and low 80s during the afternoon with lower humidity.

On Wednesday, another quick round of rain is possible as a warm front moves in. It will be warmer, too, with temperatures back in the mid to upper 80s.

We turn up the heat as we head into the end of the week. 90s return with oppressive humidity, too. We’ll see lots of sunshine each day with a few rain showers returning by Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.