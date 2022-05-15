Advertisement

Ceremony to remember Naomi Judd held Sunday at Ryman Auditorium


FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.(StageRightSecrets / YouTube)
By Chuck Morris
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A celebration of life for Naomi Judd will be held Sunday at the Ryman Auditorium.

CMT and Sandbox Live, in partnership with the Judd family, present “Naomi Judd: A River of Time Celebration” at 5 p.m. The ceremony will be broadcast commercial-free on CMT and will repeat at 9 p.m.

The celebration will be hosted by Robin Roberts, co-anchor of ABC’s Good Morning America and a close family friend. Roberts was a former sports reporter/anchor at WSMV at a time when the Judds were appearing on Ralph Emery’s morning show on WSM-TV.

Naomi Judd died on April 30 on the eve of The Judds’ induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame. Daughter Ashley Judd said last week that her mom took her own life.

The public celebration will feature never-before-see performances and collaborations, with special guests, appearances and messages from some of the biggest names in entertainment.

Performers will include Ashley McBryde, Brad Paisley, Brandi Carlile, Carly Pearce, Emmylou Harris & Allison Russell, Gaither Vocal Band, Jamey Johnson and Little Big Town.

Speakers at the celebration include Ashley Judd, Wynonna Judd, Larry Strickland and Martina McBride. Special messages will be given by Bette Midler, Bono, Morgan Freeman, Oprah Winfrey, Reba McEntire, Reese Witherspoon and Salma Hayek.

