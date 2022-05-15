Brentwood home damaged by fire on Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Brentwood home was damaged by fire on Saturday afternoon, according to Brentwood Fire & Rescue.

Units responded to a reported house fire in the Hampton Reserve neighborhood just after 1 p.m. Saturday. Firefighters arrived to find a working fire in the attic.

Firefighters quickly brought the fire under control, limiting damage to portions of the attic, second floor and roof. There were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

