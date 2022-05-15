3 teens arrested after armed robbery on pedestrian bridge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three teenagers were arrested within minutes after they used a stolen pistol to rob a Murfreesboro man of his car keys on the downside side of the Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge on Saturday night, Metro Police said Sunday.

Police said Yussuf Osman, 16, who the victim identified as the gunman during a show-up after the arrest, Joseph Shearer, 17, and Butoyi Deus, 15, have all been charged with aggravated robbery. Osman is also charged with gun theft. The recovered pistol was reported stolen in Mount Juliet last year.

The 28-year-old victim called 911 at 11:06 to report that he had been robbed. He said the robber with the gun put it to his abdomen and went through his belongings, ultimately taking the keys to his car. He said the teens fled across the pedestrian bridge toward Nissan Stadium.

Officers working the Entertainment District Initiative on UTVs quickly responded to the area. Osman and Deus were taken into custody on Shelby Avenue. Osman dropped the gun during the arrest. Shearer was found hiding behind semi-trailers on Crutcher Street.

Police said Yussuf Osman dropped this handgun when he was apprehended on Saturday night. The gun was reported stolen last year in Mount Juliet. (Metro Nashville Police Department)

The victims reported the robbers had used the key fob to unlock his car from a distance, leading him to believe they were trying to find it in order to go through it or steal it.

