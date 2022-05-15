Advertisement

3 shot and killed in Milwaukee following night of violence

The shootings late Saturday and early Sunday followed a night of violence in which 21 people...
The shootings late Saturday and early Sunday followed a night of violence in which 21 people were shot and wounded in three other attacks near the Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee.
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee police are investigating three separate overnight shootings in which a 17-year-old boy and two men in their 20s died.

The shootings late Saturday and early Sunday followed a night of violence in which 21 people were shot and wounded in three other attacks near the Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee as the Bucks took on the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of their NBA playoffs series.

Those shootings led authorities to impose an 11 p.m. curfew on Saturday and Sunday and led the Bucks to cancel a fan watch party for Sunday afternoon’s decisive Game 7.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

80-year-old graduates from college roughly six decades after dropping out.
80-year-old graduates six decades after dropping out
80-year-old graduates from college roughly six decades after dropping out.
80-year-old graduates college six decades after dropping out
Flowers and candles lay outside the scene of a shooting at a supermarket, in Buffalo, N.Y.,...
Buffalo supermarket shooter threatened high school shooting, official says
Erie County Sheriff John C. Garcia said in a Sunday news conference the 18-year-old is under...
Buffalo shooting suspect on suicide watch, official says