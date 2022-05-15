2 killed, 2 injured in two-vehicle crash in South Nashville
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two people were killed in a two-car crash early Sunday morning on McCall Street, according to Metro Police.
Police said a GMC Sierra pick-up truck was traveling west at a high rate of speed on McCall Street when it struck a Nissan Sentra backing out of a driveway. The truck went off the road and struck a utility pole.
The 27-year-old driver and his 26-year-old male passenger died at the scene. Police said efforts are being made to notify their families in Mexico.
The 18-year-old driver of the Sentra and her passenger were taken to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said there were no signs of impairment at the scene.
