Woman arrested after shooting grandmother’s boyfriend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman wanted for murder was arrested Friday, according to police.

Metro police said Timethia Bryant, 22, was wanted for the April 30th shooting of her deceased grandmother’s 75-year-old boyfriend inside his Meridian Street residence.

The victim told police that Bryant had come to his home asking about her grandmother’s jewelry. He then let her inside, where she allegedly produced a handgun and shot him multiple times. She then fled the scene, and he called the police.

The victim received non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center for treatment.

Police charged Bryant with attempted murder and set her bond at $100,000.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.