Williamson County receives national award


By Mary Alice Royse
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) – Williamson County was awarded an Achievement Award this week from the National Association of Counties.

The award honors an effective county government program, specifically the services offered at Williamson County Animal Center, that strengthen services for residents.

“Programs like pet food assistance, free spay/neuter, and training opportunities are designed to offer solutions to common problems people encounter with pet ownership,” according to WCAC Director Ondrea Johnson.

Nationally, awards are given in 18 different categories that reflect the many various, comprehensive services counties provide to their residents.  Such types include children and youth, criminal justice and public safety, county administration, information technology, health, civic engagement, etc.

“Williamson County is so proud to be recognized at the national level for our outstanding animal shelter,” said Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson. “The staff, task force, and numerous volunteers are commended for their dedication to improving and changing the way we shelter in Williamson County!”

