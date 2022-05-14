Scottsville Police looking for missing Allen County man

ALLEN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Officials in Allen County are looking for Christopher Jason Valentine, who has been missing since 11:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 8th.

Police say Valentine is a white male, 45 years old, has short brown hair, and was last seen wearing a blue hoodie and jeans walking away from Water Street in Scottsville.

Police also say Valentine does not have his required medications.

If you know of Valentine’s whereabouts or have any info, call the Scottsville Allen County Dispatch Center at 270-237-3611 or local authorities.

