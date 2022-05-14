Police: Suspected murderer on the run

CLIFTY, KY (WSMV) – Kentucky State Police began conducting a murder investigation Friday morning.

KSP said police arrived on the scene of a shooting Friday on Heltsley Road to find a female deceased from a gunshot wound.

The Todd County Coroner later identified the victim as Deborah McGee, 57, of Lewisburg, KY, and pronounced her dead at the scene.

Detectives said the investigation led them to obtain an arrest warrant for homicide on David Odeal Slagle, 44, of Lewisburg, KY.

Police said they had yet to locate Slagle. He is described as a white male, 5′9″ tall, 145 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. Detectives added that he was last seen on KY-107 near the Todd County/Logan County line.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Slagle is asked to call 911 or (270)676-3313.

The investigation remains ongoing.

