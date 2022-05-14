Advertisement

Officials confiscate potential weapon from inmate


Strips confiscated
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Rutherford County Adult Detention Center officials said booking deputies intercepted items from an inmate that they believed could be used as a weapon.

Deputy Chief Kevin Henderson of the RCADC said Inmate Matthew Wesley Ghee, 32, of Rocky Glade Road near Eagleville, was found with metal strips that officials believed could be used to compromise security in the detention center.

Ghee is being held on previous charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault filed by Smyrna Police.

Henderson said after Ghee returned from Smyrna Court, Cpl. Travis Millwood noticed Ghee hiding something in his hands. When asked to hand over the objects, Ghee produced 14 thin metal pieces. Ghee told Millwood he obtained the metal from the Smyrna Court prisoner holding area.

Ghee was charged with possession of contraband in a jail and is being held on $110,000 bond on the attempted murder and assault charges.

