Nashville celebrates EMS Week

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – City officials announced Friday that the Korean War Veterans Memorial Bridge would turn orange and blue to honor the 48th Annual EMS Week.

EMS Week brings together local communities and medical personnel to honor the dedication of those who provide the day-to-day lifesaving services of medicine’s “front line.”

The bridge will be lit orange and blue to honor the men and women who selflessly serve as emergency responders on Sunday.

“We have one of the busiest EMS divisions in the country. Our personnel responds to thousands of emergency medical incidents every year,” Director Chief William Swann said. “We honor not only our personnel who work in our EMS Operations Division but all of our sworn NFD firefighters. All of our firefighters are EMTs, and many are Paramedics.”

Nashville Fire Department officials said in 1974, the Nashville Fire Department began its Emergency Medical Service division. This included technicians and paramedics who staffed 11 ambulances for transport.

By 1983, NFD began training firefighters as EMTs on the fire trucks and was soon responding to medical calls.

NFD said the department now has 28 ambulances in service. All engines, ladder companies, and rescues respond to medical emergencies, providing a comprehensive service to the residents and visitors.

EMS Week is the perfect time to recognize EMS and all that its practitioners do for our nation, according to the official EMS Week website.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.