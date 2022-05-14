Hendersonville Police are searching for missing woman

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Sliver Alert for a missing 27-year-old woman.

According to police, Zaechel Cheli was last seen leaving her home in the Center Point Road area of Hendersonville just before 4:00 am Saturday.

Police say that Strong is “developmentally disabled and requires medication” that she does not currently have with her.

Police say that she was seen wearing a gray t-shirt with the word “Dreamer” on it and a picture of the Disney character known as “Stitch.” She was also wearing Lilo and Stich shorts and a black shower cap

Hendersonville Police believe that there is a strong chance that she is in Middle Tennessee. If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact police at (615) 451-5838.

