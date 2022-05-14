Early morning shooting investigation near Priest Lake

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police began investigating a shooting near Priest Lake Saturday.

Police said one person was critically injured after a shooting that occurred at 209 Shoemaker Ct around 4:30 a.m. The victim was transported to the nearest hospital.

The identities of the victim and suspect have yet to be released.

The investigation remains ongoing.

