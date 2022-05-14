Advertisement

Early morning shooting investigation near Priest Lake


Shooting sends four to hospital
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 7:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police began investigating a shooting near Priest Lake Saturday.

Police said one person was critically injured after a shooting that occurred at 209 Shoemaker Ct around 4:30 a.m. The victim was transported to the nearest hospital.

The identities of the victim and suspect have yet to be released.

The investigation remains ongoing.

News4 will provide the latest details as we receive them.

