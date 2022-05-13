Video shows burglars strike two West Nashville businesses

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Carrying a sledgehammer and crowbar, surveillance footage shows two burglars stealing a safe and cash drawer from a Brazilian wax studio. The two alleged crooks didn’t stop there, then busting in the door to the neighboring Marco’s Pizza on White Bridge Road.

“Very violating, especially looking at camera footage,” Evelyn Whitrow, manager at the Brazilian Wax Studio said. “It feels very strange to know that someone unwanted was in there, like in our space.”

Surveillance footage shows the two masked men walking through the studio, pulling out the entire cash drawer from the register.

Next-door at the Marco’s Pizza, owner Vivek Patel is fortunate the two burglars couldn’t crack his safe with their sledgehammer. Still, they damaged the safe, broke his back door, and cut one of his phone lines.

“We work hard, this is my hard-earned money,” Patel said. “It’s not easy, it’s not a simple fix. This [store] is like my baby, so I had to deal with it.”

Both businesses spent their own money hiring repairmen to fix the damages.

They’re hoping for your help bringing the two alleged burglars to justice, so if you recognize them - call Metro Police.

