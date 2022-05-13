Titans 2022 schedule released

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -The Tennessee Titans schedule was released Thursday night. The team will open its season against the New York Giants at Nissan Stadium on September 11.

Tennessee will be featured in four primetime games, the franchise’s most of any initial schedule release since 2009. The Titans will play in two Thursday Night Football games this year, playing host to the defending NFC East Champion Dallas Cowboys and visiting Green Bay.

Amazon Prime will be the exclusive home for Thursday Night Football this season. Both contests will be available on Amazon Prime and an over-the-air station in the Nashville market.

The Titans face the Bills in Buffalo on Monday Night Football and will travel to Kansas City for a Sunday Night Football match-up.

The Titans’ full eight-game home schedule includes contests against Dallas, New York Giants, Denver, Las Vegas, Cincinnati, Jacksonville, Houston, and Indianapolis.

Tennessee has nine road games in 2022. They travel to the Los Angeles Chargers, Kansas City, Philadelphia, Washington, Buffalo, Green Bay, Houston, Jacksonville, and Indianapolis.

For the preseason, the Titans will have home games against Tampa Bay and Arizona and a road contest at Baltimore to open the preseason.

“Flexible scheduling” for Sunday night can be used twice between Weeks 5-10, and during Weeks 11-15 and Week 17. In weeks of the season eligible for “flexible scheduling,” the games listed for the Sunday night window are subject to change. Only Sunday afternoon games are eligible to be moved to Sunday night, in which case the tentatively scheduled Sunday night game would be moved to a Sunday afternoon.

Flexible scheduling will not be used on games airing on Thursday or Monday nights.

In Week 18, two games will be played on Saturday (4:30 PM ET and 8:15 PM ET) with the remainder to be played on Sunday afternoon (1:00 PM ET and 4:25 PM ET) and one matchup to be played on Sunday night (8:20 PM ET). Specific dates, start times, and networks for Week 18 matchups will be determined and announced following the conclusion of Week 17.

