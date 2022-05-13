Shooting in Antioch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was found shot in the parking lot of the Econo-Lodge on Percy Priest Drive in Antioch overnight. Metro Police say that they found the man suffering from a gun shot wound to the hip in the back of the hotel parking lot. He was transported to a hospital where he is being treated for a serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Police have said they are looking for a dark colored SUV that may have been seen leaving the area at the time of the shooting. This is a developing story and WSMV will update this story as new details become available.

