Shooting in Antioch


A man was found shot in the parking lot of the Econo-Lodge on Percy Priest Drive in Antioch...
A man was found shot in the parking lot of the Econo-Lodge on Percy Priest Drive in Antioch overnight(WSMV)
By Billy Hodge
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 6:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was found shot in the parking lot of the Econo-Lodge on Percy Priest Drive in Antioch overnight. Metro Police say that they found the man suffering from a gun shot wound to the hip in the back of the hotel parking lot. He was transported to a hospital where he is being treated for a serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Police have said they are looking for a dark colored SUV that may have been seen leaving the area at the time of the shooting. This is a developing story and WSMV will update this story as new details become available.

