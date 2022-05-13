Rockvale Middle School to close a week early

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Rockvale Middle School in Rutherford County will be closing a week early in order to continue construction on the school. The final day of school will be Friday, May 20th for Rockvale Middle School students only. The school will be closed the week of May 23rd -May 27th.

Teachers will continue to work through May 27th and may be reached by students or parents through Jupiter. The front office will remain open during normal school hours. This effort will hopefully allow the school to open in August with completed additions.

