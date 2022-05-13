Advertisement

‘Rock Burglar’ strikes again in Murfreesboro


The serial rock burglar strikes again! Surveillance video shows the suspect hitting two more businesses this week in Murfreesboro.
By Justina Latimer
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The man who may be responsible for dozens of burglaries by using a rock to shatter windows hit two more businesses this week.

“To me, he reminded me of Spiderman. He is obviously athletic,” Kimberly Doughtie, manager of The Soda Bar, said.

Surveillance footage captured the man breaking into The Soda Bar around 4:45 a.m. Tuesday.

“It’s a little unsettling. We have a lot of teenagers that work here,” Doughtie said. “I think of the safety of them when they are closing and leaving for the night.”

The man hopped over the counter and stole money from the register. Police said about 18 minutes before he hit a Subway on Medical Center Parkway.

“Eventually I think his journey doing this is going to end,” Doughtie said.

In addition to these recent incidents, Murfreesboro Police believe the man may be responsible for more than 30 break-ins since November.

If you have information that may lead to his arrest, call Rutherford County Crime Stoppers’ hotline at 615-893-STOP (7867).

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

