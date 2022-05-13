RaDonda Vaught supporters speak out ahead of her sentencing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Nurses from all over the country are descending on Nashville ahead of RaDonda Vaught’s sentencing Friday. Vaught was convicted of criminally negligent homicide earlier this year after a patient died in her care in 2017. Hundreds of nurses are expected to gather at Nashville Public Square Friday morning.

Lakesha Booker’s car is a conversation starter. In window marker, she wrote, ‘I am Radonda’ in reference to Radonda Vaught.

“Even stopping at the gas station, people asked ‘who is RaDonda Vaught’? I had to go in and explain her story,” Booker said.

Booker is one of many that will be protesting former Vanderbilt nurse RaDonda Vaught’s sentencing Friday.

“It is totally blaming her for the entire situation,” Booker said. “The healthcare system is a team. It is not ever just one person.”

President of the Tennessee Student Nurses Association Nick Tryon said the verdict has put many in the profession on edge.

“Every nurse I have ever talked to, every nurse has made a medical error at some point or another,” Tryon said. “For that to be held over their heads as a potential for punishment seems wrong.”

Prosecutors said Vaught ignored her nursing training and failed to adhere to safety protocols. Prosecutors added that the jury found that Vaught’s level of care was far below the proper standard of a reasonable nurse.

Booker said she stands with Vaught.

“When it comes time to have our back, we never have that and get thrown under the bus,” Booker said. “Something needs to be done about it.”

The event is Friday from 7 a.m. to noon.

