MNPD looking for Mapco robbery suspect

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police Department detectives are looking to identify the man who robbed the Mapco at 2101 Murfreesboro Pike. The robbery occurred around 11 am on Tuesday, April 10th.

After asking the store clerk for cigarettes, the suspect came around the counter armed with a handgun. He reportedly took $40.00 from the register along is packages of Newport cigarettes. MNPD describes the suspect as a black man with a mustache and short hair. He appears to be in his late 20′'s or early 30′s. He is approximately 5′8 tall.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect from the attached surveillance photos is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

