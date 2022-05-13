Man found shot in Green Hills parking lot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting after a man was fond shot in the parking lot of Royal Arms Apartments on Richard Jones Road in Green Hills. Police say they found two shell casings near the scene.

The victim was transported to a local hospital. His injuries are considered to be life-threatening. Police do not have a motive at this point or a suspect description. No arrests have been made. This is a developing story and WSMV will update this article as more details become available.

