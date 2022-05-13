Advertisement

Man found shot in Green Hills parking lot


File - Crime scene
File - Crime scene(Source: MGN)
By Billy Hodge
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 5:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting after a man was fond shot in the parking lot of Royal Arms Apartments on Richard Jones Road in Green Hills. Police say they found two shell casings near the scene.

The victim was transported to a local hospital. His injuries are considered to be life-threatening. Police do not have a motive at this point or a suspect description. No arrests have been made. This is a developing story and WSMV will update this article as more details become available.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A man was found shot in the parking lot of the Econo-Lodge on Percy Priest Drive in Antioch...
Shooting in Antioch
Nurses from all over the country are heading to Nashville for Vaught’s sentencing. Hear from...
RaDonda Vaught to be sentenced today
Nurses from all over the country are heading to Nashville for Vaught’s sentencing. Hear from...
Nurses gather to protest Vaught sentencing
Murfreesboro burglary suspect
Murfreesboro Police release video of burglar breaking into business