Giles County charges three people with murder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Giles County Sheriff’s Department released new information on Friday in the investigation of a recent shooting south of Pulaski.

Officials with the Giles County Sheriff’s Department confirm three have been arrested and charged with capital murder in connection to this case:

Joseph Bowen

Joseph Bowen (Giles County Sheriff's Department) (WSMV)

Zandi Nivens

Zandi Nivens (Giles County Sheriff's Department) (WSMV)

Samuel Fulton

Samuel Fulton (Giles County Sheriff's Office) (WSMV)

Around 11:15 p.m. on May 10th, deputies arrived at the Nancy Green Ridge Road scene to find David Sims, 23, dead on the side of the road.

Giles County Deputies are also looking for 19-year-old Rachel Carter, who they believe was with Sims. They want to talk with her about the shooting and check on her welfare.

The three individuals arrested and charged with capital murder are being held in the Limestone County Jail

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.