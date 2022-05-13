Advertisement

Giles County charges three people with murder


Giles County
Giles County(WSMV)
By Billy Hodge
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Giles County Sheriff’s Department released new information on Friday in the investigation of a recent shooting south of Pulaski.

Officials with the Giles County Sheriff’s Department confirm three have been arrested and charged with capital murder in connection to this case:

  • Joseph Bowen
Joseph Bowen (Giles County Sheriff's Department)
Joseph Bowen (Giles County Sheriff's Department)(WSMV)
  • Zandi Nivens
Zandi Nivens (Giles County Sheriff's Department)
Zandi Nivens (Giles County Sheriff's Department)(WSMV)
  • Samuel Fulton
Samuel Fulton (Giles County Sheriff's Office)
Samuel Fulton (Giles County Sheriff's Office)(WSMV)

Around 11:15 p.m. on May 10th, deputies arrived at the Nancy Green Ridge Road scene to find David Sims, 23, dead on the side of the road.

Giles County Deputies are also looking for 19-year-old Rachel Carter, who they believe was with Sims. They want to talk with her about the shooting and check on her welfare.

The three individuals arrested and charged with capital murder are being held in the Limestone County Jail

