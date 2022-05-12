Advertisement

Where to find the cheapest gas in Tennessee


Investigative reporter Lindsay Bramson did the work for you to find out where you can find the cheapest gas.
By Lindsay Bramson
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -It’s hard not to notice the high gas prices, and it seems like they’re not getting any lower.

This week, the national average price for regular gasoline jumped more than 4 cents. We’re always working for you and watching out for your wallet.

Investigative reporter Lindsay Bramson has where you can find the cheapest gas. According to Gasbuddy.com, right now Big Charlie’s Bait Shop in Smyrna is $3.74 a gallon for regular gas.

If you’re in Murfreesboro and a Costco member, gas will cost you $3.89 a gallon. Now compare that to some gas stations here in Nashville. We found several in Antioch for $4.15 a gallon.

While the Shell station on Thompson lane is $4.29 a gallon. Ouch!

