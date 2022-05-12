Three people killed in fatal crash in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Clarksville Police are currently a fatal, single-vehicle crash.

According to Clarksville PD, a vehicle traveling north on Needmore Road struck a telephone pole. All three people inside the vehicle at the time were pronounced dead.

Needmore Rd. is completely shut down between Cabana Dr. and Crestview Dr. CPD is asking drivers to find alternate routes until the roadway can be cleared.

