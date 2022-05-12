Three people killed in Clarksville crash

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three people were killed in a one vehicle crash on Needmore Road on Wednesday night.

Clarksville Police identified the victims at Grayson Craig and Damyn Drew, both age 20 of Clarksville, and Jimmy Perez, 19, of Oak Grove, KY.

The vehicle was traveling north on Needmore Road and left the roadway and struck a telephone pole. All three victims died at the scene.

Anyone with information or video footage of the crash should contact Clarksville Police at 931-648-0656, ext. 5336.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.